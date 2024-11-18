Affirm Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings with 60,663 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 81.24%. 11/22 weekly 65 calls and 11/22 weekly 50 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 52,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.44. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
