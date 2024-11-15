Affirm Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings with 32,756 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 76.36%. Nov-24 55 calls and Nov-24 54 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

