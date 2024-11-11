Affirm Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings with 42,921 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 74.55%. Nov-24 50 calls and Nov-24 55 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
