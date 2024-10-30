Bullish option flow detected in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings with 18,213 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 95.60%. 11/1 weekly 45 calls and 11/1 weekly 50 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AFRM:
- TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on SOFI Stock?
- Apple says iOS 18 users can access installment loan options from Affirm
- Affirm falls after Apple adds Klarna payment options to iOS 18
- Klarna to sell most of its U.K. BNPL portfolio to Elliott, FT reports
- Affirm Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.