Affirm Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings with 18,213 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 95.60%. 11/1 weekly 45 calls and 11/1 weekly 50 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

