Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Affirm Holdings (AFRM) ending at $42.02, denoting a +0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 3.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $661.39 million, up 33.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion, which would represent changes of +56.89% and +29.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.16% increase. Currently, Affirm Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.