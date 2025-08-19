Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $73.86, moving -5.6% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

The operator of digital commerce platform's stock has climbed by 17.21% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 178.57% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $839.88 million, up 27.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +102.99% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher within the past month. Affirm Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Affirm Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 103.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.47 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that AFRM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AFRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

