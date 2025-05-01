Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Affirm Holdings (AFRM) standing at $49.75, reflecting a -0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

The the stock of operator of digital commerce platform has risen by 4.21% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking an 81.4% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $783.11 million, indicating a 35.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AFRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.41% and +37.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.33% higher. At present, Affirm Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.