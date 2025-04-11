Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the latest trading day at $40.49, indicating a -0.61% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

The operator of digital commerce platform's shares have seen a decrease of 13.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Affirm Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. On that day, Affirm Holdings is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $783.11 million, up 35.92% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion, indicating changes of +96.41% and +36.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 60% upward. Currently, Affirm Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

