Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) ended the recent trading session at $26.84, demonstrating a -0.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

Shares of the operator of digital commerce platform witnessed a loss of 10.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Affirm Holdings will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Affirm Holdings is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $599.5 million, up 34.47% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.