Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $9.44, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 26.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $411.83 million, up 14.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.49 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion, which would represent changes of -39.04% and +21.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFRM in the coming trading sessions

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

