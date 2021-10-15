Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $146.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 26.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AFRM as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.85 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.54% and +37.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AFRM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. AFRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.