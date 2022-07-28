Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $25.83, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 36.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $354.75 million, up 35.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.75% lower. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

