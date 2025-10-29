Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Moves -4.29%: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $72.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.29% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Shares of the operator of digital commerce platform witnessed a gain of 3.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.92%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 135.48% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $885.01 million, indicating a 26.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.86 per share and a revenue of $3.99 billion, indicating changes of +473.33% and +23.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower within the past month. Affirm Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Affirm Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 88.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.12.

It is also worth noting that AFRM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.