Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $155.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 22.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AFRM as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.85 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, which would represent changes of +66.54% and +37.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AFRM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower within the past month. AFRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.