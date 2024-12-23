Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $64.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Affirm Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 575%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $799.77 million, up 35.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +68.26% and +33.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Affirm Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

