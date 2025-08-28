Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) reported $876.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 33%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $839.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +81.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $10357 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9577.07 billion.

Transactions per Active Consumer: 6 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.

Active Consumers: 23 compared to the 22 average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Merchant network: $239.45 million compared to the $234.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.3% year over year.

Revenue- Card network: $67.11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $59.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.2%.

Revenue- Interest income: $419.09 million compared to the $416.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.

Revenue- Servicing income: $33.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $33.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

Revenue- Gain on sales of loans: $116.88 million versus $90.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67% change.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Affirm Holdings here>>>

Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM): Free Stock Analysis Report

