Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q4 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Is it time to take profits in Affirm Holdings (AFRM)? Some investors are wondering if they will pay for it later if they buy the stock now. The fin-tech specialist, which enables consumers to buy goods now and pay later (BNPL), is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

Currently trading north of $14 per share, Affirm stock has rebounded impressively since its bottom around $8. The stock has risen some 50% year to date, compared to 13% rise in the S&P 500 index. The stock’s resurgence has been driven by multiple factors. Some investors are betting on an easing of monetary conditions later this year or early 2024, particularly a potential interest rate cut by the Fed, which could benefit Affirm's growth trajectory. The AI-driven enthusiasm has cast an unexpected spotlight on Affirm’s strategic efforts to achieve profitability and the dynamics of the BNPL industry.

The shares have also enjoying a double-digit upswing due to news of its Adaptive Checkout as a payment option for Amazon (AMZN) Pay. Affirm's partnership with Amazon and diversification across industry categories is poised to continue driving strong growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). In the most-recent quarter, GMV rose 18% year-over-year to $4.64 billion. During which Affirm’s customer base expanded by 26% year-over-year, underscoring the potential of BNPL as a niche alternative to traditional credit cards.

What’s more, Affirm’s management remains committed to achieving profitability on a sustainable basis. Although the company generated a negative 2% margin in the last quarter, this was better than its own guidance. To be sure, the broader macroeconomic environment, marked by increasing interest rates, remains a headwind. This has pressured growth in active merchants which has stagnated over several quarters. But with funding capacity of $11.4 billion, Affirm has tons of ways to achieve its goals. That level of confidence will need to be on display Thursday.

For the three months that ended July, Affirm is expected post a per-share loss of 88 cents on revenue of $406.26 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 65 cents per share on revenue of $364.13 million. For the full year, the loss is projected to be $3.48 per share, while full-year revenue of $1.55 billion would mark a rise of 14.8% year-over-year.

Looking ahead, the management's strategic initiatives include the rollout of Debit+ within the Affirm app and the partnership which FICO to incorporate BNPL loans into credit scores. These efforts, however, are not without challenges. The industry's dynamics are shifting, with increasing competition and rising interest rates. Meanwhile, the company's efforts to reduce expenses have begun to bear fruit, helping firm up balance sheet to fend off threats of well-funded competitors such as PayPal (PYPL).

In terms of execution, the company not only delivered a top and bottom line beat in the third quarter, but it also offered positive outlook with a slight improvement in its full-year revenue guidance which has driven the recent rise in the stock price. For the third quarter, Affirm posted a net loss per share of 69 cents, topping the Street estimate of an 84-cent loss. Q3 revenue came to $380.98 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $371.96 million.

While the revenue was higher than the previous quarter, it was flat on a year-over-year basis, underscoring some of the pressure of rising interest rates. On Thursday, investors will look to see if the company can improve on these metrics. And while the stock is not as cheap as it were six months ago, I expect the shares to be higher in the next 12 to 18 months.

