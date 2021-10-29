Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $162.50, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 35.89% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

AFRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, which would represent changes of +68.5% and +39.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AFRM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.29% higher. AFRM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.