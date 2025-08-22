Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AFRM surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of AFRM have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 13.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that AFRM could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at AFRM's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AFRM for more gains in the near future.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

