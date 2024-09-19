Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $44.98, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 48.84% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Affirm Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $662.83 million, up 33.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.82 per share and a revenue of $3.01 billion, signifying shifts of +50.9% and +29.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Affirm Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 43.7% upward. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.