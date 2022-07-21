Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $29.75, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 53.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 9.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $354.75 million, up 35.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.75% lower. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

