Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $101.16, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 23.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Affirm Holdings is projected to report earnings of -$0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.01 million, up 61.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.44 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.94% and +46.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Affirm Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.