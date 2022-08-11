Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $36.97, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 76.91% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 11.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.06% in that time.

Affirm Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.45, up 6.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $354.75 million, up 35.51% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

