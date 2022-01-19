Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $64.30, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 38.07% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 18.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330.01 million, up 61.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.42 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +4.72% and +46.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.