Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.10, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 37.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 11.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.01 million, up 61.74% from the prior-year quarter.

AFRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.42 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.72% and +46.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

