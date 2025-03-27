Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $47.38, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 25.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.08, indicating an 81.4% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $781.66 million, up 35.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion, which would represent changes of +91.02% and +36.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.48% higher within the past month. Currently, Affirm Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.