Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $15.52, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $404.21 million, up 11.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

