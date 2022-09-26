Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $19.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 21.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 12.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $360.72 million, up 33.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.80 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.55% and +26.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.33% lower. Affirm Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.