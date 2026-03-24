Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was down 2.97% at $44.79. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Shares of the operator of digital commerce platform have depreciated by 2.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.83%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Affirm Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 1,700.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $997.92 million, up 27.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $4.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +640% and +28.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Affirm Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Affirm Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.39, so one might conclude that Affirm Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that AFRM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.