Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.50, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 2.93% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $662.83 million, up 33.49% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.82 per share and a revenue of $3.01 billion, signifying shifts of +50.9% and +29.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Affirm Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Affirm Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

