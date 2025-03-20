Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $47.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 37.54% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Affirm Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 79.07% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $782.49 million, up 35.81% from the year-ago period.

AFRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.22% and +36.85%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Affirm Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.