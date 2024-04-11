Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.80, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.

The the stock of operator of digital commerce platform has fallen by 13.46% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Affirm Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.70, indicating a 1.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $548.07 million, indicating a 43.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.45 per share and a revenue of $2.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.65% and +37.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% lower. Right now, Affirm Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

