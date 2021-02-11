US Markets
AFRM

Affirm forecasts weaker sales volume, shares drop

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Affirm Holdings Inc on Thursday forecast weaker sales volume for the current quarter, signaling a slowdown in the pandemic-induced boom in online shopping that helped it narrow its loss in its first results as a publicly-traded company.

Adds results, shares, details

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O on Thursday forecast weaker sales volume for the current quarter, signaling a slowdown in the pandemic-induced boom in online shopping that helped it narrow its loss in its first results as a publicly-traded company.

The company said it expects third-quarter gross merchandise volume between $1.80 billion and $1.85 billion, lower than the $2.1 billion it reported for the previous three months, sending its shares down 8.6% after the bell.

Affirm was founded in 2012 by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin to offer small loans to people without credit histories or savings accounts for items ranging from a new mattress to an outfit for a job interview.

So-called buy now, pay later services - offered by providers such as Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay Ltd APT.AX and PayPal Holding Inc’s PYPL.O "Pay In 4" - have blossomed across retail websites during the pandemic as people have turned more to shopping online.

Affirm's active customers rose by 52% to 4.5 million in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.

It reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.6 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a loss of $44.2 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Affirm lets shoppers select its services at checkout, decide a payment schedule ranging from six weeks to four years and then confirm their loan. It shows customers how much a loan will cost in dollar terms and does not charge late fees or compound interest.

For example, a purchase of $500 would eventually cost the shopper $512.82, under a three monthly payments plan based on a 15% annual percentage rate.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRM PYPL APT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters