Affirm forecasts operating income profitability by end of next year, shares surge

May 12 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O reported a 54% jump in third-quarter revenue on Thursday and forecast operating income profitability by the end of next year, sending its shares up 23%.

