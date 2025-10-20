Affirm & Fanatics Team Up to Offer Flexible Payments for Sports Fans

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM has collaborated with Fanatics, a digital sports platform, to offer millions of sports fans more transparent and flexible payment options. This partnership enables shoppers to buy team jerseys, collectibles and more using AFRM’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) service — all without hidden fees or compounding interest.

Through this integration, eligible shoppers can now break their payments into biweekly installments or opt for a monthly plan directly at checkout, making it easier for them to manage their budgets while enjoying a seamless and predictable checkout experience. Customers will receive approval decisions in real time after going through a quick eligibility check. This integration will soon roll out to over 180 team and league stores within the Fanatics network, including select partner locations in the U.K. and Canada.

As holiday shopping and major sports events approach, this tie-up positions both AFRM and Fanatics to tap into the strong seasonal demand. For AFRM, this move is another bold move toward integrating its payment solutions into sectors that engage customers, where emotional spending and brand loyalty lead to frequent purchases.

For Affirm, this partnership expands its presence in the lifestyle and entertainment retail space, adding to an extensive lineup of merchant partners like Costco, adidas, Amazon, REVOLVE and SeatGeek. It also strengthens the company’s goal of creating a fair and transparent financial network that empowers consumers while helping merchants grow in a responsible way.

This deal could boost Affirm’s transaction volumes during peak sports seasons. Its total transactions surged 51.8% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported 33% year-over-year revenue growth in the same period.

How Are AFRM’s Competitors Faring?

Some of AFRM’s competitors in the BNPL space include Mastercard Incorporated MA, Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard’s payment network net revenues increased 13% year over year in the first half of 2025, along with 15% growth on a local currency basis in cross-border volumes. Mastercard also reported 16% year-over-year growth in net revenues in the same period.

Visa’s processed transactions increased 10% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Visa’s payment volume rose 8% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, along with 14% growth in net revenues.

PayPal reported 438 million active accounts in the second quarter of 2025, which rose 2% year over year. Its net revenues increased 5% year over year to $8.3 billion in the same quarter. Additionally, PayPal’s total payment volume increased 6% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

