Affirm Expands Into Tax Services With H&R Block Canada Deal

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM is expanding its horizons beyond just retail and travel by teaming up with H&R Block Canada. This partnership introduces buy now, pay later (BNPL) options for tax preparation services. Now, eligible customers can break down the cost of professional tax services into manageable installment payments, helping to alleviate the financial pressure that often comes with tax season.

With this new integration, H&R Block Canada clients can easily choose Affirm at checkout and opt for structured payment plans that come with clear terms. Affirm’s model emphasizes transparency, with no late fees or hidden charges, a feature that has helped it stand out in the competitive BNPL landscape.

The timing is notable. Tax season tends to put a bit of a squeeze on household finances, even though many people are looking forward to their refunds. A recent survey from H&R Block revealed that 37% of Canadians are unsure about which credits and benefits they qualify for, indicating that there's still a strong need for professional advice. By offering installment payments, Affirm helps to reduce the upfront costs, which could encourage more people to take advantage of their services.

This collaboration reflects AFRM’s broader push to diversify merchant categories and solidify its foothold in Canada. Expanding into services like tax preparation may also enhance customer lifetime value, as users introduced to installment payments in one context may later adopt Affirm across other spending categories, ultimately driving higher repeat usage and strengthening customer retention over time.

However, credit performance and funding costs remain critical drivers of profitability for BNPL providers. If AFRM can keep its underwriting disciplined while expanding into stable areas like tax services, it could boost its long-term revenue outlook.

AFRM’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AFRM shares have declined 21.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 14.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.