Affirm Expands Market Reach With J.P. Morgan Payments and FuturHealth

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM is expanding its payment solutions with two major partnerships: one with JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM Payments and a new integration with FuturHealth. These collaborations will significantly increase Affirm’s merchant reach and diversify its consumer base.

Affirm’s agreement with J.P. Morgan Payments integrates its flexible payment solutions into J.P. Morgan’s Commerce Platform, allowing thousands of U.S. merchants to offer the former’s pay-over-time plans. With consumer demand for alternative payment options rising rapidly, this expanded access could drive substantial revenue growth. Businesses using Affirm have seen a 70% increase in average cart sizes and nearly 30% fewer abandoned carts.

In the healthcare sector, Affirm has partnered with FuturHealth to offer pay-over-time options for GLP-1 medications and wellness services, addressing the affordability concerns of branded treatments like Wegovy and Ozempic. With 90% YoY growth in provider partnerships, the company is well-positioned to expand its influence in healthcare financing. Customers can select AFRM as their payment method during checkout, go through an eligibility check and select customized payment options.

Affirm’s GMV surged 35% YoY to more than $10 billion in Q4 2024 and partnerships like these will likely accelerate this momentum. For fiscal 2025, management expects GMV to be between $34.74 billion and $35.34 billion. These strategic collaborations strengthen Affirm’s market presence, drive transaction volume and enhance its credibility. With inflation raising costs in recent years, more consumers have turned to BNPL solutions for greater purchasing power. As interest rates stabilize, lower borrowing costs could further boost transactions and drive greater adoption of Affirm’s services.

AFRM’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Affirm have gained 36.4% compared with 19.3% growth of the industry it belongs to. AFRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the Computer and Technology space are Garmin Ltd. GRMN and Nova Ltd. NVMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The bottom line of Garmin outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 28.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRMN’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 7.9% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 9.1% from the 2024 figure.

Nova’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVMI's 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 24.1% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 25% from the 2024 figure.

