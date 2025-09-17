Affirm Expands BNPL Reach With ServiceTitan & Vagaro Partnerships

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) space by building strong partnerships across various industries. Recently, the company announced collaborations with ServiceTitan, a software platform that powers the trades, and Vagaro, a software dedicated to the beauty, fitness and wellness sectors.

Through ServiceTitan, contractors can now provide their clients with clear pay-over-time options for expensive home repair and improvement projects. With the household spending on home upgrades hitting large amounts each year, this partnership is a timely move as homeowners are looking for more flexible payment solutions. Clients need to go through an eligibility check, and approved customers can break their bills into easy biweekly or monthly payments, without any hidden fees or late charges — a key differentiator in the BNPL market.

AFRM’s partnership with Vagaro opens the door to around 100,000 businesses of beauty, wellness and fitness across the United States, allowing consumers to break down payments for lifestyle services, both online and in-person checkouts. This deal gives small businesses a tool to increase sales and retention as the demand for wellness and lifestyle services keeps rising, while also solidifying AFRM’s position in a market where affordability fosters loyalty.

These partnerships reflect AFRM’s commitment to embedding itself into everyday transactions. As the company expands its ecosystem, it deepens its ties with merchants, along with attracting a wide range of consumers, setting itself up for long-term growth in the evolving BNPL landscape.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AFRM’s competitors in the BNPL space are PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Visa Inc. V.

PayPal reported 438 million active accounts in the second quarter of 2025, which rose 2% year over year. Its net revenues increased 5% year over year to $8.3 billion in the same quarter. Additionally, PayPal’s total payment volume increased 6% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

Visa’s processed transactions increased 10% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Visa’s payment volume rose 8% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, along with 14% growth in net revenues.

Affirm’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the year-to-date period, AFRM’s shares gained 47.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 23.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AFRM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.03, above the industry average of 5.85. AFRM carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies 473.3% growth from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates 23.4% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Affirm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

