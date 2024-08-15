Affirm (AFRM) Steers BNPL Into Auto Repair With Tekmetric Deal

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM has recently entered into an expanded partnership deal with the auto repair technology company Tekmetric. This collaboration aims to provide Tekmetric customers with flexible payment options. Approved customers will have the opportunity to divide the total cost of their purchase into manageable monthly or biweekly payments. This buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) option will be applicable in both online and in person auto repair services.

The high-interest rate environment has increased demand for BNPL services and is expected to keep the momentum going in the coming days. As such, the partnership will benefit consumers at thousands of auto repair shops that use Tekmetric’s platform with APR as low as 0%.

This initiative is anticipated to enhance the customer experience for Tekmetric by offering transparent terms without hidden fees or compounding interest. The collaboration integrates the automotive repair shop management solution into Affirm's extensive network of 292,000 retail partners.

This strategic partnership is poised to enhance Tekmetric's sales, average order value and customer loyalty. Affirm, already well-established in the U.S. market, will further strengthen its footprint in the North American market with this latest alliance. As consumer reliance on BNPL solutions and similar services surged amid high inflation, the anticipated stabilization of interest rates in the future could lower borrowing costs for consumers. This, in turn, may drive further growth in transactions and increase the usage of AFRM’s services.

However, competition in the BNPL space is growing fast, with companies like Klarna and PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s PYPL Pay in 4 continuously increasing their market share. The BNPL services also face competition from legacy payment methods like credit and debit cards provided by major financial institutions from broader Business Services space like Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA. Nevertheless, adding more retail partners to its growing network will drive AFRM's merchandise volumes.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.