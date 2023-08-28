Affirm (AFRM) Q4 Earnings Beat on High Transactions & GMV

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss of 69 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 86 cents. However, the bottom line was wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of 65 cents per share.

Net revenues amounted to $445.8 million, which rose 22.4% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 10.3%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results benefited from increased merchants, GMV, transactions and interest income. However, the positives were partially offset by rising operating expenses.

Q4 Performance

Active merchants climbed 8.2% year over year to 254,100. The Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $5.5 billion improved 25% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. Total transactions jumped 45% year over year to $17.4 million in the quarter under review.

Servicing income was $23.2 million, which increased 7.8% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Interest income grew 56.1% year over year to $214.8 million, beating the consensus mark by 15.1%.

Merchant network revenues of $141.4 million increased 19.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. Card network revenues improved 7.8% year over year to $34 million and beat the consensus mark by 4.4%.

Total operating expenses of $689.7 million escalated 7.5% year over year, due to a rise in all the expense components, barring loss on loan purchase commitment, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

Loss on loan purchase commitment plunged 13.1% year over year to $35 million in the quarter under review.

Affirm reported a net loss of $206 million, which was wider than the year-ago quarter’s $186.4 million.

The adjusted operating margin was 3.3% in the June quarter, while the metric stood at negative 8% in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position (as of Jun 30, 2023)

Affirm exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $892 million, which declined from $1,255.2 million at fiscal 2022-end. Total assets of $8.2 billion increased from $7 billion at fiscal 2022-end.

Funding debt amounted to $1,764.8 million, which increased from $672.6 million as of Jun 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was $2.5 billion at the June quarter-end, down from the fiscal 2022-end level of $2.6 billion.

In the three months ended Jun 30, 2023, AFRM’s cash from operating activities came in at $43.8 million against cash used of $11 million in the prior-year period.

1Q24 Guidance

Affirm anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2024 GMV to be $5.3-$5.5 billion. Revenues are expected to be $430-$455 million. Transaction costs are estimated between $255 million and $265 million. The weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 304 million. It expects adjusted operating margin to be within 2-4%.

FY24 Guidance

The company expects to reach fiscal 2024 profitability on an adjusted operating income basis, which will be a major milestone. As the company is including consumers’ student loan balances in underwriting decisions, when loan repayments resume (Oct 1, 2023), it will likely bring a modest headwind to its GMV level.

Affirm forecasts fiscal 2024 GMV of more than $24 billion. Revenues, as a percentage of GMV, are expected to be similar to the fiscal 2023 level of 7.9%. The adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be more than 2%, while the weighted average shares outstanding are likely to be 313 million.

Zacks Rank

Affirm currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Business Services Sector Releases

Here are some companies from the Business Services space that have reported earnings for the June quarter: Visa Inc. V, Mastercard Incorporated MA and The Western Union Company WU.

Visa reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.16 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. Its strong quarterly results benefited on the back of higher payments, cross-border volumes and processed transactions. Solid cross-border travel growth and higher-than-expected data processing aided V’s results, partially offset by increased costs.

Mastercard reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The quarterly results gained from strong consumer spending, specifically across the travel sector, and an enhanced services suite. Significant cross-border volume growth also contributed to the upside. Nevertheless, MA’s performance was partially offset by an escalating operating cost level.

Western Union reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 51 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.2%. Its earnings were supported by growth in business originating from Iraq, inflation in Argentina and better-than-expected C2C transactions. WU’s Evolve 2025 strategy’s momentum and strength in the Middle East business further benefited the results, partially offset by increased expenses.

