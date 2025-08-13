Affirm Adds Chrome Autofill to Expand Product Suite, Boost Transactions

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM recently announced an expanded partnership with Google Pay to make its flexible, transparent payment options available through Chrome’s autofill feature. This enhancement builds on AFRM’s initial 2024 integration with Google Pay, which enabled eligible customers to make installment purchases anywhere Google Pay is accepted.

Autofill provides a safe, simple way to complete purchases for Google users on Chrome and Android. U.S. customers using Chrome on desktop can now select “Pay over time options” from the autofill dropdown. Once Affirm is chosen, they will complete a quick eligibility check and, if approved, select a personalized payment plan—ranging from four biweekly installments to monthly payments over 24 months. These plans cover purchases from $35 to $30,000, with interest rates starting at 0% APR, and no late or hidden fees.

Additionally, consumers can link their Affirm account with Google Pay, enabling faster and more secure checkout for future transactions. Both new and existing Affirm users can now access pay-over-time options via Chrome autofill at participating merchant websites. This feature activates automatically for merchants, requiring no additional integration work.

The facility to make installment payments infuses greater peace of mind as it alleviates the strain on the finances of a consumer and boosts their purchasing power. This, in turn, paves the way for the widespread adoption of AFRM’s diverse range of pay-over-time options, bolsters its consumer base, increases transaction count and brings higher consumer interest income. Transaction count increased 46% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

How are Competitors Faring

Some of Affirm’s key competitors in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) space include PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Visa Inc. V, both of which enjoy a strong presence in the BNPL market.

PayPal offers BNPL services under the PayPal Pay Later brand across the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan (via its Paidy brand). It processed 6.2 billion transactions in the second quarter of 2025. PYPL’s net revenues rose 5.1% year over year to $8.3 billion.

Visa offers BNPL solutions via issuers and fintechs. Its processed transactions increased 10% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. V’s total revenues advanced 14% year over year, supported by year-over-year increases of 8% and 11% in payments volume and cross-border volume, respectively.

Affirm’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

Shares of Affirm have surged 189.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 47.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AFRM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.17, above the industry average of 5.84.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies 103% improvement from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues indicates 37.2% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.