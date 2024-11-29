News & Insights

Affinor Growers Expands Licensing Agreements

November 29, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Affinor Growers (TSE:AFI) has released an update.

Affinor Growers has converted its agreement with Freshbay to a non-exclusive license due to unpaid funding, allowing potential future exclusivity if financing is arranged. Additionally, Affinor has entered a 20-year non-exclusive license agreement with FARMX for the use of its proprietary technologies to cultivate strawberries globally.

