Affinor Growers Expands Licensing Agreements

Affinor Growers (TSE:AFI) has released an update.

Affinor Growers has converted its agreement with Freshbay to a non-exclusive license due to unpaid funding, allowing potential future exclusivity if financing is arranged. Additionally, Affinor has entered a 20-year non-exclusive license agreement with FARMX for the use of its proprietary technologies to cultivate strawberries globally.

