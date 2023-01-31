Affinity Bancshares Updates Holdings in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI)

Fintel reports that Affinity Bancshares has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (AFBI). This represents 8.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.56MM shares and 8.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affinity Bancshares, Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AFBI is 0.1311%, a decrease of 8.6204%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 1,058K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 357,550 shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338,034 shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFBI by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 248,607 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 64,840 shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 64,504 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,404 shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFBI by 4.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,930 shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,760 shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFBI by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Background Information

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. is a Maryland corporation based in Covington, Georgia. The Company’s banking subsidiary, now named Affinity Bank, opened in 1928 and currently operates a full-service office in Atlanta, Georgia, two full-service offices in Covington, Georgia, a loan production office in Braselton, Georgia, and a loan production office serving the Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia markets.

