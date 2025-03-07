Affinity Bancshares To Repurchase Up To 0.32 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI), a bank holding company, Friday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback of up to 320,480 shares.

The buyback represents approximately 5% of the company's outstanding shares.

The program will allow the company to buy back shares through open market or private transactions, block trades, or a trading plan compliant with SEC Rule 10b5-1.

In the pre-market trading, Affinity is 0.96% higher at $20.07 on the Nasdaq.

