AFBI

Affinity Bancshares To Repurchase Up To 0.32 Mln Shares

March 07, 2025 — 08:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI), a bank holding company, Friday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback of up to 320,480 shares.

The buyback represents approximately 5% of the company's outstanding shares.

The program will allow the company to buy back shares through open market or private transactions, block trades, or a trading plan compliant with SEC Rule 10b5-1.

In the pre-market trading, Affinity is 0.96% higher at $20.07 on the Nasdaq.

