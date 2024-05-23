Affimed’s Study Shows New Cancer Treatment Promise

Affimed (AFMD) has released an update.

Affimed has reported promising results from their AFM24-102 study for treating non-small cell lung cancer, revealing a 73.3% disease control rate and a median progression-free survival of 5.9 months among evaluable patients. These findings, particularly significant for patients previously resistant to existing treatments, will be detailed at the ASCO Annual Meeting and further discussed in an upcoming company webcast.

