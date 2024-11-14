Affimed reports Q3 EPS *EUR0.94) vs. (EUR1.63) last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR155K vs. EUR1.96M last year. “Our innate cell engager therapies are meeting the critical needs of cancer patients who often come to us after exhausting nearly all other treatment options. The responses we’ve observed, even in the heavily pre-treated populations, give us tremendous confidence,” said CEO Shawn Leland. “With clinical proof of concept established for all our innate cell engagers, the demonstrated activity across both hematological and solid tumors, combined with a strong safety profile, underscores the potential of our platform. We are refining our strategy to focus on clinical priorities and commercial viability, ensuring that our therapies deliver meaningful, long-term impact. I’m also very excited about expanding our efforts to seek collaborations with potential partners who share our vision to drive success for both patients and stakeholders.”

