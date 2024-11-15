Affimed price target lowered to $4 from $5 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Affimed (AFMD) to $4 from $5 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after the company provided granularity on the timing and setting of data disclosures into year-end along with its Q3 results. The firm has updated its model for the quarter to reflect the updated cash balance of $26M, the analyst noted.

