Affimed N.V. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

Affimed N.V. received Nasdaq notice for bid price non-compliance, with a 180-day period to regain compliance.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Mannheim, Germany, has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its common shares have closed below the required minimum bid price of $1.00 for the past 30 consecutive business days. This violation of the Minimum Bid Price Rule provides the company with an initial 180-day period, until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. If necessary, Affimed may apply to transfer its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which would grant an additional 180 days to meet the requirement. The company plans to monitor its share price and explore options to comply with the rule, although the notice does not immediately affect the trading of its shares. Affimed is focused on harnessing the innate immune system to develop treatments for cancer.

Potential Positives

Affimed has been granted an initial 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule, providing the company with time to implement strategies for improvement.

The company has the potential option to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market, which could extend the compliance period by an additional 180 days if certain conditions are met.

The notice does not have an immediate impact on the listing or trading of Affimed’s common shares, allowing for continued market activity without disruption.

Affimed's proprietary ROCK® platform and innovative ICE® molecules are in clinical development, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing cancer treatment solutions.

Potential Negatives

Affimed N.V. is at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq due to its common shares closing below the minimum bid price requirement for 30 consecutive business days.

The company has a limited time frame (180 days) to regain compliance, which introduces uncertainty regarding its future on the exchange.

There is no assurance that the company will qualify for an extension to regain compliance, adding further risk to its market stability.

FAQ

What notification did Affimed N.V. receive from Nasdaq?

Affimed N.V. received a notice indicating its common shares closed below the $1.00 bid price requirement for 30 consecutive days.

How long does Affimed have to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

Affimed has an initial period of 180 calendar days, until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance.

What options does Affimed have if it fails to comply?

If non-compliance persists, Affimed may apply to transfer its securities to The Nasdaq Capital Market for a new compliance period.

What is the Minimum Bid Price Rule?

The Minimum Bid Price Rule requires that a company's share price remains at $1.00 or above to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Is there an immediate impact on Affimed's shares?

The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Affimed's common shares.

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it has received a written notice (the “Notice”), dated April 15, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s common shares had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”).





In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule during this period, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that the Company meets the applicable market value of publicly held shares required for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement). Such transfer would provide the Company with an additional 180 calendar days, or until April 13, 2025, to regain compliance. There can be no assurance that the Company would be eligible for the additional 180 calendar day compliance period, if applicable, or that the Nasdaq staff would grant the Company’s request for continued listing.





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common shares.





The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common shares and consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.







About Affimed N.V.







Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE



®



) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE



®



are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK



®



platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE



®



molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit:





www.affimed.com





.







