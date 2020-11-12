Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

As you might know, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Results clearly exceeded expectations, with a substantial revenue beat leading to smaller losses in what looks like a definite win for investors. Revenues were €11m and the statutory loss per share was €0.07, smaller than the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:AFMD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Affimed from four analysts is for revenues of €39.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 74% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 93% to €0.035. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €25.9m and losses of €0.24 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 8.5% to €6.61, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Affimed analyst has a price target of €9.96 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €5.98. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Affimed's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 74% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 36% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Affimed to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Affimed going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Affimed has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

