Affimed Gets NASDAQ Notice For Non-Compliance With $1 Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(RTTNews) - Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Monday announced that it received a deficiency notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on April 15, 2025, indicating that the company is not in compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The notice was issued because AFMD's stock closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, triggering non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

Affimed has been granted a 180-day grace period, until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. If during this time the company's stock closes at or above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days, compliance will be restored.

If the company does not regain compliance by the deadline, it may seek to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which could offer an additional 180-day extension, subject to meeting other listing requirements.

The notice does not immediately affect the trading or listing of Affimed's common shares. The company stated it intends to monitor its share price and evaluate options to regain compliance.

Affimed is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innate cell engager ICE therapies using its proprietary ROCK platform to treat hematologic and solid tumors.

Currently, AFMD is trading at $0.72 down by 1.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

